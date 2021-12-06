Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $251.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.89.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.