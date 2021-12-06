Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

STOK stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $71.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

