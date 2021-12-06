SVB Leerink Boosts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $61.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $45.26 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

