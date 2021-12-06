Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($55.15).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Future from GBX 4,890 ($63.89) to GBX 5,225 ($68.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,289.40 ($42.98) on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,507.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,353.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.02%.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

