Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.