Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

JFIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.