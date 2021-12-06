Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $393.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $360.00 to $393.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Snowflake by 35.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Snowflake by 33.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.