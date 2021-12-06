bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.