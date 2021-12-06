Financial Analysis: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) versus Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dogness (International) and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.57 $1.51 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $810,000.00 26.30 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -3.38

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

