Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exagen by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.