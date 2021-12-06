8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

