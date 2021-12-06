International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.38.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.