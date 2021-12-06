Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although. shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry so far this year, improved bookings trends and phased resumption of operations is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for the second half of 2022 are ahead of 2019 levels. Also, it has been witnessing ticket price improvements for both of its North American and EAA brands. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on its innovations featuring Ocean Medallion, PlayOcean and OceanView. These new offerings are anticipated to accelerate and expand engagement, thereby boosting guest experience. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company informed that the Delta variant has disrupted its supply chain and impacted the timing of opening for some destinations.”

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

