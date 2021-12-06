RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

