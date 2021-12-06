Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 976.0 days.
Shares of GBERF stock opened at $789.12 on Monday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $580.00 and a twelve month high of $865.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $774.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.43.
About Geberit
