Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 976.0 days.

Shares of GBERF stock opened at $789.12 on Monday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $580.00 and a twelve month high of $865.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $774.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.43.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

