Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.36 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

