Financial Contrast: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 608.81%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 76.23%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 227.92 -$11.27 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.62 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -51,141.38% N/A -905.16% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

