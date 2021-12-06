Robert W. Baird Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $70.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,077,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.