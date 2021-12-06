Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.05.

F stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

