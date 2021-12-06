Piper Sandler Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $95.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after purchasing an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

