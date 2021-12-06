Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $126.83

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $115.88 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

