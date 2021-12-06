Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 20.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY opened at 8.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 7.83 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.