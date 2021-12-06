Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group stock opened at 8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group has a one year low of 7.83 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.