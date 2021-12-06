Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.31.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Oatly Group stock opened at 8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group has a one year low of 7.83 and a one year high of 29.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
