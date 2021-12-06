Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.70.

Shares of CBRL opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $119.39 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

