Craig Hallum Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

ENTG stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

