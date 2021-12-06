Truist Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $90.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

nCino stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in nCino by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nCino by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

