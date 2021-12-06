Raymond James Raises Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $25.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $877.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

