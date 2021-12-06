Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.05 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 117,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.