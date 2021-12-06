Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a C$104.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.78. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.25 and a 52 week high of C$96.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.