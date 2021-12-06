Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Critical Survey

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08% Intel 26.89% 28.74% 15.43%

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 17.81 $2.49 billion $3.23 44.59 Intel $77.87 billion 2.57 $20.90 billion $5.15 9.56

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Micro Devices. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60 Intel 11 15 7 0 1.88

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus target price of $136.44, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Intel has a consensus target price of $56.35, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Intel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

