Scotiabank Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.21.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.55. The stock has a market cap of C$32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.