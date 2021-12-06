Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

