Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Expands By 19.1%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $5,487,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 3.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.