$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CSV opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carriage Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 366.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.