Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.29 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,780. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

