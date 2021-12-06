BMO Capital Markets Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $88.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

SMAR stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

