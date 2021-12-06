Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $450.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $415.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.