Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. "

10/12/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

