Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 555,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,836,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

