Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.