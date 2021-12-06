Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

