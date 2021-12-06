FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.69. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.