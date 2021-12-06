Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $380.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.