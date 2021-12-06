OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy’s third-quarter earnings and sales improved year over year. The company’s systematic investment to upgrade its infrastructure will cater to the demand from expanding customer base. The company has plans to add more renewable assets in its generation portfolio and retire 850 MW of legacy gas units in the next few years. Also, it plans to invest $4.14 billion in the next few years to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to its portfolio. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, adherence to stringent rules and regulations, increased competition and failure to recover fuel costs could impact profitability. The risk of unplanned outages of its generation units and the failure of suppliers to provide contracted coal and natural gas per contract can adversely impact performance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

