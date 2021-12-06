STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

