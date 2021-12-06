Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,753,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,847. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

