Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

