Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TUEM stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

