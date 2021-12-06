Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,961.54 ($64.82).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,578.50 ($59.82) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £74.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,692.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

