Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

BEP opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

