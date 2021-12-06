uCloudlink Group (UCL) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare uCloudlink Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for uCloudlink Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A uCloudlink Group Competitors 212 639 722 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given uCloudlink Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe uCloudlink Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uCloudlink Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $89.57 million -$63.42 million -1.74 uCloudlink Group Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.01

uCloudlink Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than uCloudlink Group. uCloudlink Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -63.39% -84.55% -47.01% uCloudlink Group Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

Risk and Volatility

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

uCloudlink Group peers beat uCloudlink Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

